National security law to be introduced to students: HK education chief

People attend a flag-raising ceremony at the Wong Cho Bau School in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sept. 2, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

The national security law for Hong Kong will be introduced to local students through courses, Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung told media on Friday.Legislating for Hong Kong's safeguarding of national security is very important for both the country and its Hong Kong, Yeung said.The Hong Kong education bureau will study how to help students more deeply understand the significance of the law, its key contents, and the influence on young people after the legislation becomes effective, he said.The bureau is introducing the Constitution, the Basic Law and the National Anthem Ordinance through various subjects. It may promote the study of the national security law among students in the same way, Yeung said.He added that the bureau will devise more details after the law's specific provisions are released.National security is crucial to every country in the world and a very important task for every government, Yeung stated, calling on Hong Kong citizens to support the legislative work to safeguard national security in this area.