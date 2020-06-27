Water gushes out from sluiceway of Liujiaxia Reservoir on Yellow River

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/27 10:19:31

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows water gushing out from a sluiceway of the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
