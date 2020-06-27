Dusselland amusement park in Germany reopens with COVID-19 prevention measures

Tourists take an amusement ride at the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 26, 2020. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows a COVID-19 health and safety notice, with a hand sanitizer placed under it, at the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists take an amusement ride at the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 26, 2020. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists take an amusement ride at the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 26, 2020. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists wash their hands at the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 26, 2020. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Dusselland amusement park in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 26, 2020. The park reopened on Friday with strict COVID-19 control and prevention measures. (Photo by Tang Ying/Xinhua)