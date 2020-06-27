Turkey reports 1,396 new COVID-19 cases

A cleaner disinfects a classroom that will be used for university entrance exams in Ankara, Turkey, on June 26, 2020. Turkey confirmed 1,396 new coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total infection cases to 194,511 and the overall death toll to 5,065, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Friday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Turkey confirmed 1,396 new coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the total infection cases to 194,511 and the overall death toll to 5,065, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Friday.Meanwhile, some 1,492 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovered cases to 167,198.The minister also said 51,198 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 3,186,622.Turkey is currently treating 963 patients in intensive care units, with 382 intubated, Koca added.Turkish Interior Ministry has announced to impose limited curfew across the country over the weekend due to expected crowds for university admission exams.More than 2.5 million students are expected to take the university entrance exams at the weekend. The COVID-19 diagnosed students will take exams in isolated classrooms, said the ministry.A similar lockdown was imposed last weekend due to high school entrance exams.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11 and has stepped up for the normalization process since June 1.Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.