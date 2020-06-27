Lantern show held in Changchun during Dragon Boat Festival national holiday

People enjoy a lantern show held at the Changying Century City in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 26, 2020. Colourful lanterns were lit up at the Changying Century City during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

