COVID-19 cases surpass half-a-million mark in India, total deaths 15,685

Indian commuters wearing protective face masks wait for the bus at a bus stop as the lockdown eases in Mumbai on June 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Total COVID-19 cases in India surpassed half-a-million mark on Saturday, reaching 508,953, as the death toll reached 15,685, confirmed the latest data released by the federal health ministry.Nearly 100,000 fresh cases have been detected in the country in past six days, showed the data.The ministry said 384 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 18,552 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country."As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Saturday, 15,685 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.On Friday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 490,401, and the death toll 15,301.According to ministry officials, so far 295,881 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement."The number of active cases in the country right now is 197,387," reads the information.The number of confirmed cases in India has witnessed a sudden spurt in recent days. The confirmed cases rose by 15,968 on Wednesday, by 16,922 on Thursday, and by 17,296 Friday.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of all states via video conference on June 16 and 17 to chalk out the strategy to help the country come out of the Coronavirus lockdown.