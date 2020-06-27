S.Korea reports 51 more COVID-19 cases, 12,653 in total

Paramedics in protective gear prepare ambulances to transport patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday the government was waging “all-out responses” to contain the virus. South Korean health authorities reported 586 additional cases on Sunday, taking the national tally to 3,736. Photo: AFP

South Korea reported 51 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,653.The daily caseload rose above 50 in three days due to the continued small cluster infections. Of the new cases, 20 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,528.Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, nursing homes and health product retailers.No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 282. The total fatality rate stood at 2.23 percent.A total of 145 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 11,317. The total recovery rate was 89.4 percent.Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.24 million people, among whom 1,211,261 tested negative for the virus and 19,866 are being checked.