Agricultural Bank of China steps up financial support for rural areas

Photo: Xinhua

The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's largest commercial lenders, has increased financial support for rural areas this year, data showed.As of June 23, outstanding loans to county-level regions exceeded 5 trillion yuan (about 708.7 billion U.S. dollars), which is 462.1 billion yuan higher than the beginning of this year, registering an increase of 10.18 percent.Personal loans in counties totaled 2.11 trillion yuan, up 9.55 percent from the beginning of the year, while loans to legal entities reached 2.89 trillion yuan, up 10.64 percent.