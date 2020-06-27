Over 300 taxi drivers receive rapid COVID-19 tests in Sao Paolo

A medical worker collects a taxi driver's blood sample for COVID-19 rapid test in Sao Paolo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. More than 300 Sao Paolo taxi drivers received rapid COVID-19 tests on Friday as part of the city's plan to reopen businesses. The results were to be sent to the tested individuals in five hours via smartphone message. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)



Medical workers in personal protective equipment are on duty to perform COVID-19 rapid tests for taxi drivers in Sao Paolo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. More than 300 Sao Paolo taxi drivers received rapid COVID-19 tests on Friday as part of the city's plan to reopen businesses. The results were to be sent to the tested individuals in five hours via smartphone message. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

