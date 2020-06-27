People attend parliamentary election rally in Tetovo, North Macedonia

President of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) and former Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaef (R) greets his coalition party leader Bilal Kasami at a parliamentary election rally in Tetovo, some 50 kilometers west of the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, on June 26, 2020. Early parliamentary elections of North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Supporters of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) attend a parliamentary election rally in Tetovo, some 50 kilometers west of the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, on June 26, 2020. Early parliamentary elections of North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Supporters of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) attend a parliamentary election rally in Tetovo, some 50 kilometers west of the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, on June 26, 2020. Early parliamentary elections of North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

President of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) and former Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaef (L) speaks at a parliamentary election rally in Tetovo, some 50 kilometers west of the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, June 26, 2020. Early parliamentary elections of North Macedonia are scheduled to be held on July 15. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)