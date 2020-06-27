Mexico City police chief injured, 3 killed in armed attack

Soldiers stand guard around the hospital where Mexico City Chief of Police Omar Garcia Harfuch is treated after being attacked by gunmen in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2020. A group of gunmen opened fire on Mexico City Chief of Police Omar Garcia Harfuch and his bodyguards on Friday morning, injuring him and killing two officers and a civilian, according to local authorities. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A group of gunmen opened fire on Mexico City Chief of Police Omar Garcia Harfuch and his bodyguards on Friday morning, injuring him and killing two officers and a civilian, according to local authorities.The capital city's police stated on Twitter that Garcia Harfuch was admitted to the hospital for surgery after sustaining multiple injuries. But his life was not in danger, according to Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum.According to an official report, the attack occurred at 6:35 local time (1135 GMT) as the chief was traveling along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in a residential neighborhood to the west of the city, killing two of the official's bodyguards and one civilian woman.Sheinbaum said that so far, police have arrested 12 alleged perpetrators."The investigation is ongoing and I am convinced that it will return results so that those responsible for ordering this attack are found," said Sheinbaum.Garcia Harfuch published a message on Twitter approximately three hours after the attack, attributing the attack to the "CJNG," the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, saying that the nation must continue to fight against organized crime.According to the Mexican press, the attack against Garcia Harfuch is the first in recent decades made against a Mexico City police chief.Under the leadership of Garcia Harfuch, the city's police have arrested several leaders of local mafia groups specializing in extortion and the sale of drugs.During his morning press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his full support for the Mexico City government, adding that the attack "is undoubtedly related" to the work being carried out to guarantee peace in the country.