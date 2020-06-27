Dazzling dragon boat eyes love real deal, not gimmicks

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The various dazzling cultural and creative products of the Dragon Boat Festival always inspire Chinese eyes - traditional Chinese tea, desk calendars printed with beautiful dragon boat printings, and even lipstick with dragon boat packaging. Most of these products combine modern lifestyles with traditional Chinese culture. They are widely welcomed by Chinese people. However, there are also products that have gotten boos. For example, a Chinese medical service institution released a "physical examination combo" for the Dragon Boat Festival. The combo includes a whole set of physical examination, a notebook, a canvas bag, a bookmark and a desk mat. The package puzzled Chinese netizens. They asked: "What does this have to do with the Dragon Boat Festival anyway?" Indeed, such so-called cultural and creative products are simply leeching off the popularity of traditional Chinese festivals. They show no respect to traditional Chinese culture. The reputation of such cultural and creative products relies on stunning creativity and high quality. They eschew cheap gimmicks with cheesy sales slogans.