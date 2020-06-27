People enjoy themselves in Sanya

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/27 22:39:07

Photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows people relaxing in the sea in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

People learn surfing in the sea in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

