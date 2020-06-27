Lotus blossoms at Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, Henan

Women wearing chi-pao, or cheongsam, give a show at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists appreciate lotus blossoms at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua

