Lotus blossoms at Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/27 22:55:03

Women wearing chi-pao, or cheongsam, give a show at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists appreciate lotus blossoms at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua


 

A tourist takes a selfie with lotus blossoms at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists appreciate the lotus blossoms at the Zijingshan Park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, on June 27, 2020, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
