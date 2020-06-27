People read books at library during holiday in Taiyuan, Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/27 22:58:56

People read books at a library during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A man reads a book at a library during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 27, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

People read books at a library during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A woman studies at a library during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
