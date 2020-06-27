Traditional making process of vinegar maintained in Chishui, Guizhou

A worker checks the quality of vinegar in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 26, 2020. Chishui has been famous for its sun vinegar, which has maintained a traditional making process. The production techniques of the Chishui vinegar, featuring the sunning process, was listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Guizhou in 2009.Photo:Xinhua

