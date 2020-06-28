Beijing issues fresh guidelines on COVID-19 prevention

Employees from a supermarket near Yuquandong market, which reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, deliver and sell goods to residents of a locked-down community. Photo: Li Hao/GT







The Chinese capital has issued fresh guidelines on COVID-19 containment, calling on its residents to continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.



Masks have been made compulsory in hospitals, crowded scenic spots and public transports, according to Beijing's disease control and prevention center.



The guidelines stipulate that residents with respiratory infections should avoid going to public places and if they do under unavoidable circumstances, they must wear masks.



People are advised to wash their hands frequently when processing raw meat, poultry, or aquatic products, and keep unwashed hands away from the mouth, nose, and eyes, according to the guidelines.



Besides, members of the public are asked to cooperate with health monitoring at residential compounds, workplaces and other public facilities.



Since June 11, the Chinese capital has seen a resurgence in locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, prompting the municipal government to tighten containment measures.