UK COVID-19 deaths hit 43,514 as another 100 patients die

Passengers wearing masks are seen traveling on the Victoria Line in London on Sunday. Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, said in broadcast interviews Friday that Britain could let about 60 percent of the population become infected with the COVID-19 for “herd immunity.” Photo: AFP

Another 100 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,414, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Saturday.The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.As of Saturday morning, 310,250 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 890, according to the department.As of Saturday morning, there have been 9,067,577 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 155,359 tests on Thursday, said the department.