Egypt confirms 1,168 new COVID-19 infections, 88 deaths

A worker sprays disinfectant on a street in Cairo, Egypt, on June 27, 2020. Egypt reported 1,168 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total infections to 63,923, according to Egyptian health ministry. On Saturday, the Egyptian government lifted a partial nighttime curfew that has been imposed in the country for three months. The decision includes reopening restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas with 25 percent of their capacity, while public beaches and parks will remain closed. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
