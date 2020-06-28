European countries start exiting border controls at different paces

Tourists ride a horse-drawn carriage to visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a horse-drawn carriage to visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen in the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a horse-drawn carriage to visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a horse-drawn carriage to visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

Tourists take a selfie during their visit to the inner city of Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. A number of European countries recently started exiting border controls cautiously at different paces while striving to reduce tourism fallout. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)