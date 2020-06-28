People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A motorcyclist participates in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)