Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/28 9:25:01

People participate in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)


 

A motorcyclist participates in a rainbow corso in Vienna, Austria, on June 27, 2020. The rainbow corso for LGBTIQ people, held here on Saturday, consisted exclusively of vehicles and motorized two-wheelers due to social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)


 

