Ferry service to Toronto Islands resumes for public

A worker puts a social distancing sticker on the ground at Center Island in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Passengers wearing face masks wait to board a ferry with a physical distance at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Passengers wearing face masks are seen on a ferry in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Passengers wearing face masks board a ferry at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A ferry is seen between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and Center Island in Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Passengers wearing face masks are seen on a ferry from Jack Layton Ferry Terminal to Center Island in Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2020. Ferry service to the Toronto Islands resumed for the public starting on Saturday, with passengers required to wear face masks or coverings. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)