Water level of Lanzhou section of Yellow River rises

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a temporarily closed speedboat dock on the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Water level of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River has risen due to continous rainfall and operations of reservoirs in the upper reaches. Some tourist attractions and facilities along the river have been temporarily closed. (Photo by Lang Bingbing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Water level of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River has risen due to continous rainfall and operations of reservoirs in the upper reaches. Some tourist attractions and facilities along the river have been temporarily closed. (Photo by Lang Bingbing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a waterwheel park on the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Water level of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River has risen due to continous rainfall and operations of reservoirs in the upper reaches. Some tourist attractions and facilities along the river have been temporarily closed. (Photo by Lang Bingbing/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a temporarily closed cableway dock on the Yellow River in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Water level of the Lanzhou section of the Yellow River has risen due to continous rainfall and operations of reservoirs in the upper reaches. Some tourist attractions and facilities along the river have been temporarily closed. (Photo by Lang Bingbing/Xinhua)