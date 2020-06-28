Contact restrictions lifted in Berlin

People sit with a distance by a fountain at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Passengers wearing face masks are seen by an S-Bahn train in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People queue to enter a shop in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A man waits for an S-Bahn train in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Women sit on the grass by a fountain at Lustgarten in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People enter a shopping mall at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 27, 2020. The contact restrictions in Berlin were lifted Saturday while the distance and hygiene rules continue to apply. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)