Beijing tests 100, 000 students and faculty in 36 hours

A medical worker (R) collects a throat swab from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Peking University Hospital, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. Peking University Hospital has strengthened management of the nucleic acid testing site to avoid risk from the crowd gathering. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

More than 100,000 students, faculty and staff at Beijing's universities will have competed nucleic acid testing on Sunday, after a widespread COVID-19 testing operation was conducted within 36 hours, involving 20 medical institutions.Beginning on Saturday, the operation was jointly arranged by the National Health Commission and Beijing Municipal Education Commission.Test results will be released on Sunday night, and the test reports that are required when leaving Beijing will be available for individuals as well.The sampling is planned to be completed before 12:00 on Sunday, with results being released before midnight on Sunday, after all lab testing.Teaching faculty accounted for 70 percent of the total number of tests, and the majority of tested students are senior or graduation grades.On Saturday, 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 7 new asymptomatic patients were reported on the Chinese mainland.Beijing recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the capital seeing a total of 311 new cases in the past 17 days.