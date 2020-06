Photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows hydrangea flowers at Hakusan Park in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows hydrangea flowers at Hakusan Park in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows hydrangea flowers at Hakusan Park in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A visitor wearing a face mask takes pictures of hydrangea flowers at Hakusan Park in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan, on June 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)