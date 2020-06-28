Three major airlines in China receive first ARJ21 planes

Air China received its first ARJ21 plane on Sunday. Photo: courtesy of Air China

Three major Chinese airlines received their first ARJ21 planes on Sunday in Shanghai, marking the acceptance of the Chinese jet by mainstream international airlines.This is the first time that the three airlines, namely Air China, China Eastern and China Southern Airlines, have received ARJ21 jets. According to a statement sent to Global Times, each airline received one jet on Sunday, with each expecting to accept three in total by the end of this year.The ARJ21 jet is a 78–90 seat regional aircraft manufactured by the Chinese state-owned aerospace company Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). It was first developed back in 2002.The three models delivered to Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines all adopt the 90-seat all-economy class configuration, the statement said.The three airlines had been preparing extensively before accepting the ARJ21 into their fleet. Air China set up an ARJ group in December last year to prepare for personnel training and logistic support.China Eastern opened a new base at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport on February 26, which operates mainly domestic commercial jets such as ARJ21 and C919.China Southern Airlines plans to operate the jet in Guangzhou in South China’s Guangdong Province where it will accumulate comprehensive operating experience in providing an accessible and comfortable flying experience to customers.The three airlines all have large fleets, as well as extensive route coverage and operating experience. The ARJ21 aircraft is expected to have a positive role in promoting the operation of regional aircraft, exploring regional routes and building a more accessible air transportation network in China.Global Times