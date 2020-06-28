China sees 48.8 mln domestic tourist trips during Dragon Boat Festival

A young tourist visits a scenic resort in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 27, 2020. China saw around 48.81 million domestic tourist trips made during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, bringing in 12.28 billion yuan (around 1.74 billion U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Saturday. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 27, 2020. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists view lotus flowers at a park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 27, 2020. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Balahu scenic area in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 27, 2020. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows tourists viewing fish at Caofeidian Wetland Park in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2020. (Photo by Zhao Haitao/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a drone shows tourists canoeing on Yongan River in Hengxi Township of Xianju County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 27, 2020. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)