National security bill for HK reviewed at NPC session Sunday morning: HK deputy

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China.Photo:Xinhua

The national security bill for Hong Kong was reviewed at a session of China's top legislature on Sunday morning, a Hong Kong deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) confirmed with the Global Times.Stanley Ng Chau-pei, Hong Kong deputy to the NPC, told the Global Times that the draft law was reviewed on Sunday morning, and the group discussion among lawmakers has finished with a general consensus regarding the bill.The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, began convening its 20th session on Sunday, which will last until Tuesday, in Beijing.A chairpersons' meeting held on June 20, chaired by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, set the date for this session.The national security law for Hong Kong was not on the official agenda when the NPC Standing Committee announced the 20th session; however, Ng told the Global Times on Sunday that it has been put on the agenda, but not publicly announced.Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the NPC Standing Committee from Hong Kong told the Global Times in an earlier interview that it is likely that top lawmakers will vote on the law during the committee's upcoming session; that is, before July 1 The Global Times has learned that several Hong Kong deputies to the NPC flew to Beijing on Saturday and Sunday, including Ip Kwok-him, an executive councilor, Ma Fung-kwok, a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Martin Liao Cheung-kong, a barrister from Hong Kong.The US' growing pressure on China over Hong Kong's internal issues, ahead of China's top legislature's new sessions, proves the US' hegemony and long-arm jurisdiction, and justifies the need for the law, according to some observers.