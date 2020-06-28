Xiongan New Area locks down county amid COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/28 13:02:27

A drive-through testing point in Haidian district, Beijing Photo: Courtesy of Pony Testing International Group



has announced to lock down a county amid COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing.



Xin'an county of Xiongan New Area in North China's Hebei Province made the measures public on Saturday, saying that they will immediately ramp up the area's pandemic prevention and control measures to minimize the number of cases and reduce the spread of the infection.



Around 130 kilometers from Beijing, Xin'an has recently reported 12 COVID-19 cases, 11 cases of which were related to Beijing's Xinfadi wholesale market.



According to the county's epidemic guiding group, all villages and residential communities should now conduct closed-off management, and all non-local residents and vehicles will no longer be allowed to enter the county.



Each family can assign one person to go out once every day to purchase supplies; however, they need to register by scanning the health QR code, and undergo temperature checks. Other family members are not allowed to go out, except for those seeking medical treatment, and working to prevent the pandemic, such as hospitals employees.



Hanging out with friends, gathering, and visiting others will not be allowed. Those who disobey management and refuse dissuasion will be dealt with by the public security organ according to the law.





