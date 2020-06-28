Singaporean PM calls for coordinated global response against COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a live address to the nation in Singapore, June 23, 2020. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout via Xinhua)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that a global pandemic requires a coordinated global response, especially in scientific research and government actions.He wrote that Singapore has been doing its part collecting and analyzing data on the COVID-19, in order to better understand this new threat. "But our efforts alone are not enough," he added.According to his post, Lee emphasized the importance of vaccine multilateralism in the common fight against COVID-19, when he spoke to the virtual "Global Goal: Unite for our Future" Pledging Summit on Saturday.He said that Singapore looks forward to working with the European Commission and like-minded countries, as well as the World Health Organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, to develop vaccines and distribute them fairly and expeditiously to people in all countries."The search for vaccines may take some time, but we will maximise our chances of tackling COVID-19 by working together," the prime minister wrote in the post.