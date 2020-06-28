Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Fond du ___4 Plastic alternative?8 "Odyssey" byline13 Org. with Freudians14 ___-Seltzer15 Paint variety17 Cry after stepping out of a hot tub18 Result of a fallen kitchen rack?20 Small stands in malls22 Children23 Irish actor Stephen24 Very small amount25 XXX-XX-XXXX ID26 Bar that gradually disappears27 First/second/third in-order bet30 "Little Red Book" follower32 Carnival juggler dropping a club, say?34 "Or ___ was told"35 Winning tic-tac-toe row36 Warning of an approaching Caribbean thunderstorm?44 Joan of Arc, notably45 Annoyed repeatedly46 Hits a wrong note, e.g.47 House of Commons figs.48 Brit's "Ciao!"49 Dernier ___50 Good place to watch "The Good Place"52 Bias of concern to AARP54 Song a bird sings after you've gotten up?57 Actress Thompson58 Pain relief brand59 Hugh Laurie's boys' school60 On the ___ (fleeing)61 Overabundances62 Figure skater's feat63 Juillet's season1 Good gifts for budding scientists2 Not based on experience3 Major artery in the neck4 Amontillado vessel, in a Poe tale5 Much of Switzerland6 Navigate a snowy trail7 Carpentry cutter8 Roundup group9 Heavy burden10 Fairy queen mentioned in "Romeo and Juliet"11 Involve, as in a sticky situation12 Press ___ (newsroom oxymoron)16 Sprang19 A, in Aachen21 Well-protected25 Imperturbable person26 Bawl28 College application section, often29 "Messiah" performance group30 Othello's kinspeople31 Approximately33 Fibula and tibia36 Unpleasantly unexpected37 Depot event38 Fuji and Hood: Abbr.39 What usually has you covered?40 Dole (out)41 Words read with feeling?42 "Dig in, everyone!"43 Sushi bar appetizer44 Pilgrimage site47 Cinematographer's deg., maybe50 Letter opener's cut51 Utterly dominates52 Heaps and heaps53 2020 H.S. students, demographically55 Hosp. section56 A/C measure

