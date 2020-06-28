Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Fond du ___
4 Plastic alternative?
8 "Odyssey" byline
13 Org. with Freudians
14 ___-Seltzer
15 Paint variety
17 Cry after stepping out of a hot tub
18 Result of a fallen kitchen rack?
20 Small stands in malls
22 Children
23 Irish actor Stephen
24 Very small amount
25 XXX-XX-XXXX ID
26 Bar that gradually disappears
27 First/second/third in-order bet
30 "Little Red Book" follower
32 Carnival juggler dropping a club, say?
34 "Or ___ was told"
35 Winning tic-tac-toe row
36 Warning of an approaching Caribbean thunderstorm?
44 Joan of Arc, notably
45 Annoyed repeatedly
46 Hits a wrong note, e.g.
47 House of Commons figs.
48 Brit's "Ciao!"
49 Dernier ___
50 Good place to watch "The Good Place"
52 Bias of concern to AARP
54 Song a bird sings after you've gotten up?
57 Actress Thompson
58 Pain relief brand
59 Hugh Laurie's boys' school
60 On the ___ (fleeing)
61 Overabundances
62 Figure skater's feat
63 Juillet's seasonDOWN
1 Good gifts for budding scientists
2 Not based on experience
3 Major artery in the neck
4 Amontillado vessel, in a Poe tale
5 Much of Switzerland
6 Navigate a snowy trail
7 Carpentry cutter
8 Roundup group
9 Heavy burden
10 Fairy queen mentioned in "Romeo and Juliet"
11 Involve, as in a sticky situation
12 Press ___ (newsroom oxymoron)
16 Sprang
19 A, in Aachen
21 Well-protected
25 Imperturbable person
26 Bawl
28 College application section, often
29 "Messiah" performance group
30 Othello's kinspeople
31 Approximately
33 Fibula and tibia
36 Unpleasantly unexpected
37 Depot event
38 Fuji and Hood: Abbr.
39 What usually has you covered?
40 Dole (out)
41 Words read with feeling?
42 "Dig in, everyone!"
43 Sushi bar appetizer
44 Pilgrimage site
47 Cinematographer's deg., maybe
50 Letter opener's cut
51 Utterly dominates
52 Heaps and heaps
53 2020 H.S. students, demographically
55 Hosp. section
56 A/C measure
