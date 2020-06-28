Crossword for teabreak

2020/6/28

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Fond du ___

  4 Plastic alternative?

  8 "Odyssey" byline

 13 Org. with Freudians

 14 ___-Seltzer

 15 Paint variety

 17 Cry after stepping out of a hot tub

 18 Result of a fallen kitchen rack?

 20 Small stands in malls

 22 Children

 23 Irish actor Stephen

 24 Very small amount

 25 XXX-XX-XXXX ID

 26 Bar that gradually disappears

 27 First/second/third in-order bet

 30 "Little Red Book" follower

 32 Carnival juggler dropping a club, say?

 34 "Or ___ was told"

 35 Winning tic-tac-toe row

 36 Warning of an approaching Caribbean thunderstorm?

 44 Joan of Arc, notably

 45 Annoyed repeatedly

 46 Hits a wrong note, e.g.

 47 House of Commons figs.

 48 Brit's "Ciao!"

 49 Dernier ___

 50 Good place to watch "The Good Place"

 52 Bias of concern to AARP

 54 Song a bird sings after you've gotten up?

 57 Actress Thompson

 58 Pain relief brand

 59 Hugh Laurie's boys' school

 60 On the ___ (fleeing)

 61 Overabundances

 62 Figure skater's feat

 63 Juillet's season

DOWN

  1 Good gifts for budding scientists

  2 Not based on experience

  3 Major artery in the neck

  4 Amontillado vessel, in a Poe tale

  5 Much of Switzerland

  6 Navigate a snowy trail

  7 Carpentry cutter

  8 Roundup group

  9 Heavy burden

 10 Fairy queen mentioned in "Romeo and Juliet"

 11 Involve, as in a sticky situation

 12 Press ___ (newsroom oxymoron)

 16 Sprang

 19 A, in Aachen

 21 Well-protected

 25 Imperturbable person

 26 Bawl

 28 College application section, often

 29 "Messiah" performance group

 30 Othello's kinspeople

 31 Approximately

 33 Fibula and tibia

 36 Unpleasantly unexpected

 37 Depot event

 38 Fuji and Hood: Abbr.

 39 What usually has you covered?

 40 Dole (out)

 41 Words read with feeling?

 42 "Dig in, everyone!"

 43 Sushi bar appetizer

 44 Pilgrimage site

 47 Cinematographer's deg., maybe

 50 Letter opener's cut

 51 Utterly dominates

 52 Heaps and heaps

 53 2020 H.S. students, demographically

 55 Hosp. section

 56 A/C measure

 

Solution


