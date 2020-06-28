Beijing reports COVID-19 infection chains at 2 restaurants

Passengers go through the body temperature monitoring area at the hall of Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2020. Following the upgrade of emergency response to COVID-19 from Level III to Level II in Beijing, Beijing Railway Station has conducted strict measures to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic.Photo:Xinhua

Beijing registered 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, two of which are employees at two diners in the city's Haidian and Fengtai districts and both are related to previous cases detected in the diners, according to an official from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Beijing CDC).Pang Xinghuo, a deputy director with the Beijing CDC, revealed the tracking information of the cases during a routine press conference on Sunday.One is a 53-year-old female employee at a noodle bar in a supermarket near the Xinfadimarket, where the latest outbreak in Beijing emerged. The patient is the fifth related to the same diner that has been confirmed as infected.The other patient, a 39-year-old female, is a waitress at a diner named Xiexiaochu in Haidian district and related to a previous case in the same diner, a 38-year-old male confirmed on Thursday.Thursday's patient was the manager of the diner, and a frequent visitor to the Xinfadi market, which has been shut down since June 13.According to the Beijing Daily, there has been six restaurants in the capital where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found.Global Times