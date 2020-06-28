Musical ‘Rebirth’ to tell touching story of Chinese narcotics police officer’s recovery following injury

Zhou Ke Photo: Courtesy of Dong Fang

Based on the true stories of a Chinese narcotics policeman and his wife, the new musical Rebirth is set to make its debut in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province in September.Luo Jinyong, a narcotics police officer in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, was seriously wounded when attempting to arrest drug dealers while off-duty. The attack left him in a coma, but after 1,000 days of being carefully looked after by his wife, he gradually recovered.The musical features top musicians and directors including Li Dun as producer and artistic director, Zhou Ke as director and screenwriter and musician Zhang Shaoying as musical director.According to an introduction by Li, the title of the musical refers to the rebirth of belief and love.Zhou said he hopes that after watching the musical, audiences will believe in the power of love and feel the joy that it brings to people's lives.