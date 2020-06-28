China to develop marine industry in Greater Bay Area

A cargo ship of Cosco Shipping Lines transporting Italian products to participate in the 2019 China International Import Expo (CIIE) to Shanghai, berths at the Port of Piraeus, Greece, September 6, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

China will implement support guidelines to develop the marine industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, according to a document released by the Ministry of Transport on Sunday.The document comes as China ramps up efforts to optimize the business environment in the marine industry in the Greater Bay Area and further open up to foreign companies.The document suggested China will strengthen networks in waterway and port sectors, in a bid to achieve interconnectivity of marine infrastructures in the Greater Bay Area.In the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China will further maintain its position as an international shipping center. In Guangzhou and Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, China will strengthen international shipping comprehensive services, the document confirmed.China will further construct oil and coal reserve facilities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals in the Greater Bay Area, according to the document. It added that China will promote multimodal transport in many ports including the Port of Nanning, in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The Greater Bay Area will promote informatization in the marine industry. New technologies linked to cloud computing, big data and Internet of Things (IoT) will be applied to develop smart ports and shipping services.The document also requires the enhancement of ecological protection and the reduction of emissions of pollutants. It added that LNG filling stations will be further deployed in this area.Global Times