‘Everlasting Classics’ back on air after hiatus

Wang Yuan (main) and medic staff from Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, on the latest episode of Everlasting Classics Photo: Courtesy of CCTV









After a four-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese TV program Everlasting Classics returned to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday to continue conveying the beauty of traditional Chinese culture through music.The new episode of the show invited several popular musicians, including TFBoys member Wang Yuan and Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen, to perform songs recomposed from ancient Chinese poems.Wang sang a song adapted from a poem written by Tao Yuanming, a famous Eastern Jin (317-420) Dynasty poet, about the classic Chinese work Mountains and Sea. Wang said that the ancient myths in the book were a great way to entertain children as they grow up and learn traditional Chinese values.Medical workers from Wuhan, which reported first cases of COVID-19, also performed on the show.They sang a song that was recomposed from a poem created during the Warring States Period (475BC-221BC). The song depicts the deep feelings among comrades-in-arms. They also talked about their experiences of fighting against the virus, reminding audiences of their unforgettable memories of the pandemic.These medical workers stood shoulder-to-shoulder to battle the virus and support each other, just like comrades-in-arms."Only those who share life and death with each other on the battlefield can understand the feelings of this song," one of the judges on the show said.Kazakhstan singer Dimash Kudaibergen performed a Tang Dynasty (618-907) poem in Chinese. In order to better interpret the classic poem, Dimash not only spent a considerable amount of time practicing his Chinese pronunciation, but also studying the meanings and emotions conveyed throughout the poem.During the show, he said his understanding of the poem is that it wants to tell readers: "No matter how far apart two people are, friendship will always be in each other's heart."Everlasting Classics, which first aired on February 16, 2018, grew in popularity soon after its release.The show became the latest culture-orientated variety program to become a hit following renowned programs like National Treasure and Chinese Poetry Conference. It currently has an 8.7/10 on Chinese media review platform Douban.The show has received lots of positive reviews on the site."The program has brought traditional culture a new lease of life in modern times," writes one review.Many other reviewers noted that they feel the show's ability to mix traditional and pop cultures will help lure in younger generations to learn more about China's history and culture.Many Chinese stars such as Xiao Zhan, star of the hit web drama The Untamed, and international celebrities including the Chinese-speaking blonde-haired daughters of Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, have performed on the show.