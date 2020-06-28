Star guard Guo Ailun's appearance on reality shows not to blame for Team Liaoning's disappointing run

Guo Ailun (right) of the Liaoning Flying Leopards dribbles against Zhejiang Golden Bulls players during a CBA match between the two sides on Saturday in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. Guo scored 15 points but his team Liaoning suffered a 101-90 defeat. Photo: VCG

After three defeats over four games following the return of the CBA league on June 20, CBA giants the Liaoning Flying Leopards fired their famed head coach Guo Shiqiang. But fans have also been placing blame for the losses on the team's star point guard Guo Ailun, saying his focus has not been on the court.The fans are accusing the point guard, a nephew of the outgoing coach, of spending too much time and energy on reality TV show appearances, as he showed up on an episode of online reality show Amazing Dinner on the day the league resumed.Even Li Hongqing, general manager of the Leopards, indicated in a social media post that there are Liaoning players who are not putting their full energy into the game after the CBA giants' stunning defeat on Saturday to an all-Chinese side Zhejiang Golden Bulls.But blaming a player for participating in a reality show seems groundless, as the show was obviously recorded long before the CBA season resumed.The episode saw Guo visit families with other celebrities in his hometown of Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Currently, Guo is living in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province with his teammates, all of whom are unable to leave the city due to the epidemic prevention measures that have allowed the CBA to resume.If Guo had left Qingdao, which is hosting the CBA games along with Dongguan in South China's Guangdong Province, he would not have been allowed to play for the season.Moreover, it makes no sense to scold an athlete for taking part in activities that took place before the league restarted, as their presence outside the court can also boost the sport's popularity.Known for his classic Northeast China accent, Guo has become a popular figure on reality shows and thus has made several appearances.Through his presence on various platforms, fans can learn more about him and he can also introduce the sport to a wider audience who may be not familiar with basketball.Being a key player means shouldering more responsibility, but ultimately basketball is a team sport.Guo Shiqiang, the coach, who led the Leopards to win the CBA championship in the 2017-18 season, said Saturday that his players were lacking motivation. That might be the more urgent task the managerial board of the team - once title contenders of the season - should consider tackling.It is victory on the court that has become a problem for Guo Ailun and the Leopards, not the player's appearances on reality shows.