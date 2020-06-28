East China's township promotes ecotourism

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a glamping resort on top of Yongan Mountain in Chang'an Township of Fuyang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Township-level governments in Fuyang District have worked in collaboration to maximize the Huyuan River's ecological resources and promote local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Water sports enthusiasts participate in a paddleboarding activity on the Huyuan River in Huyuan Township of Fuyang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2020. Township-level governments in Fuyang District have worked in collaboration to maximize the Huyuan River's ecological resources and promote local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows water flowing through a dam with scale-shaped geometric structures on the Huyuan River in Huyuan Township of Fuyang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Township-level governments in Fuyang District have worked in collaboration to maximize the Huyuan River's ecological resources and promote local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a glamping resort on top of Yongan Mountain in Chang'an Township of Fuyang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Township-level governments in Fuyang District have worked in collaboration to maximize the Huyuan River's ecological resources and promote local ecotourism. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)