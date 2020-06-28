Traditional ceremony celebrating Shavuot festival held near West Bank city of Nablus

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/28 20:38:34

Samaritans participate in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)


 

A Samaritan priest holds up a Torah scroll during a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)


 

A Samaritan man participates in a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)


 

A Samaritan priest holds up a Torah scroll during a traditional ceremony celebrating the Shavuot festival atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus, June 28, 2020. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)


 

