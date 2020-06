Lotus flowers bloom on Fragrant Lake in Wanghe Park, northeastern Beijing on June 27, 2020.

A man paints blooming lotus flowers on the bank of Fragrant Lake in Wanghe Park, northeastern Beijing on June 27, 2020. [Photo by Wan Lina/China.org.cn]

A dragonfly rests on a lotus bud in Wanghe Park, northeastern Beijing on June 27, 2020. [Photo by Wan Lina/China.org.cn]