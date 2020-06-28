Tourists experience making of Rongchang pottery in Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2020 shows a view of the Antao tourist town in Chongqing, southwest China. Tourists came to experience the making of Rongchang pottery, which has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage, at the Antao tourist town in Chongqing during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist experiences the making of Rongchang pottery at the Antao tourist town in Chongqing, southwest China, June 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Children play at the Antao tourist town in Chongqing, southwest China, June 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An artist demonstrates the making of Rongchang pottery at the Antao tourist town in Chongqing, southwest China, June 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)