Foreign airlines plan to resume China flights in July

With business activity in China recovering, 16 foreign airlines including Delta, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines have unveiled plans to resume flights to China's major cities, with fares for popular routes such as London to Shanghai dropping below 10,000 yuan ($1,410), according to Chinese travel agency Qunar.According to the agency, Shanghai is the most popular destination as 10 foreign airlines put the city as their first choice to resume flights to China.Other major cities including Dalian, Chongqing and Guangzhou have at least one planned overseas route operated by a foreign carrier.As more flights are becoming available, fares on many popular routes such as San Francisco to Shanghai and Paris to Shanghai have dropped at least 50 percent, the agency said. The fare for a connecting flight from London to Shanghai, for example, has fallen to 8,725 yuan after tax.Some domestic airlines such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines have also announced their plans for international routes.As of Sunday, Air China had planned 24 international routes for July, while China Eastern Airlines planned 21.