Disobeying COVID-19 prevention measures to be made illegal

A staff member disinfects a waiting room of Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

China is mulling an amendment to the country's criminal law that would criminalize activities that impede measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, according to media reports.According to the amendment of China's Criminal Law, submitted for review by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Sunday, any individual that jeopardizes COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be punished in accordance with the law.In order to ensure public safety and prevent the virus' spread, the proposed law includes penalties against individuals who refuse to accept local COVID-19 prevention and control measures put forward by the government, and those who illegally transport infected people away from infected areas.The amendment includes the illegal trading, purchasing and hunting of protected or endangered animals, a move which aims to prevent large-scale public health outbreaks.Editing of human genes and cloning of embryos will be made illegal under the amendment, as such actions severely jeopardize the safety of human genetic resources.Since the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals who concealed or lied about their contact or travel history have received legal punishment.In early June, a man from South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, who refused to accept COVID-19 prevention measures, caused nine other people to become infected. He was later sentenced to 14 months in jail, according to media reports.