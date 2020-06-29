Students return to school in Jilin

Students walk into the Jilin No.1 Elementary School in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020. Students in their first and second grades of junior high schools and fourth to sixth grades of primary schools returned to school in Jilin on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Students have class at the Jilin No.1 Elementary School in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020. Students in their first and second grades of junior high schools and fourth to sixth grades of primary schools returned to school in Jilin on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A student disinfects her hands at Jilin No.1 Elementary School in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020. Students in their first and second grades of junior high schools and fourth to sixth grades of primary schools returned to school in Jilin on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A student has his body temperature checked at Jilin No.1 Elementary School in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 29, 2020. Students in their first and second grades of junior high schools and fourth to sixth grades of primary schools returned to school in Jilin on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)