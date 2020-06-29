Pompeo’s sinister remarks on African debt aimed at disrupting China-Africa relations: FM

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian is making remarks at a press briefing . Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China's Foreign Ministry slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments that China creates unsustainable debt burden in Africa, saying the statement lacks basic facts and only aims to disrupt China-Africa relations with sinister intentions that are "destined to be in vain and will not succeed."Pompeo took issue with China's financial lending to African countries, alleging the lending "creates an unsustainable debt burden and hides corruption with its secretiveness," according to a Reuter report.Pompeo stated that "most US foreign assistance, by contrast, comes in the form of grants rather than loans, in order to promote transparent, private sector-led economic growth".Not supported by facts, Pompeo's remarks are groundless attacks on China which Beijing firmly opposes, Zhao Lijian, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a regular press conference on Monday.Zhao said that Africa is China's good brother, and they breathe together with a shared common destiny. In the face of the fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Africa also work closely and cooperate together."The epidemic has caused a negative impact on the world economy and brought severe challenge to African countries. China is willing to work with the international community to increase support for all African countries and actively promote the implementation of the debt relief initiative proposed during the G20 meeting," said Zhao."Some African countries have submitted applications for debt relief to China. We have stepped up consultations on specific issues to try to help African countries reduce their debt burdens and overcome their difficulties," added Zhao.It is hoped that the US will do some "real things" for international cooperation in assisting epidemic prevention and control, rather than attacking and smearing other countries, and spreading "political viruses", said the spokesperson."Who is really helping Africa, and who is trying to politicize the debt problem? The international community, including many African countries, sees it clearly. Disrupting China-Africa relations with sinister intentions is destined to be in vain and will not succeed," Zhao noted.Global Times