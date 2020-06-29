China's C919 jet conducts high-temperature test flights in Xinjiang

A C919 large passenger aircraft lands at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)

China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.The test plane arrived in Turpan on Sunday and testing will last for a month.

The test flight team from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the manufacturer, decided to hold the tests and collect performance data at Turpan airport after analyzing meteorological reports of airports nationwide, according to Wang Lifei, head of the airport's safety and quality supervision bureau.Turpan is renowned for its harsh desert climate, especially its extreme summer. Between June and August, the average temperature there can surpass 38 degrees Celsius.

