China's C919 jet conducts high-temperature test flights in Xinjiang

A C919 large passenger aircraft lands at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)
People pose for a photo in front of a C919 large passenger aircraft at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua
A C919 large passenger aircraft lands at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)
Staff members of a C919 large passenger aircraft get off the plane at the Turpan Jiaohe Airport in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 28, 2020. China's indigenously-developed C919 large passenger aircraft has started high-temperature test flights in Turpan, a city known as the land of fire in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The C919 conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. Now the aircraft has started intensive test flights from various airports to make sure performance can meet airworthiness standards. (Photo by Liu Jian/Xinhua)