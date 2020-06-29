CPC, central military commission to lead reserve forces

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires portable anti-tank missile at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise on April 18, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luo Zhaojun)

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission will lead reserve military forces starting July 1, in a move which analysts said will help bring out the best in reserve forces, especially in border areas of its Tibet and Xinjiang regions, improve combat capability and facilitate their cooperation with active-duty units.The decision, issued by the CPC Central Committee, was made public on Sunday, noting that reserve forces are an important part of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The change in the leadership structure is aimed at upholding the CPC's absolute leadership over the army and building a strong military in the new era, the Xinhua News Agency reported. The PLA Daily released a commentary on Monday, vowing to implement the "crucial political move" of the CPC Central Committee."Centralizing the leadership of reserve forces will make it easier to mobilize and manage reserve forces. They are important supplementary parts of active-duty military units," Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, told the Global Times on Monday.Some technicians of military enterprises are also reserve force members. They will provide technical and equipment support in times of war, Li said.Many reserve forces have their specialties. For example, military news outlet 81.cn reported on June 15 that Tibet has five militia groups involved in patrols, communication, engagements, and rapid response. And 20 personnel who are good at wrestling and unarmed combat from a fighting club are reportedly enrolled as members of the militia.The news has attracted attention from Indian media as they are giving rolling coverage of the border situation after the clashes in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were reportedly killed and there were also casualties on the Chinese side.Li said that reserve forces in China would not be normally mobilized until a large-scale local war breaks out. Existing Chinese military forces are enough to solve possible military conflicts, such as one between China and India over the border.Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times that China has always kept a close watch on the developments of reserve forces in the border areas, especially in the Tibet Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as they are important parts of local military preparedness and battles against separatism.The PLA Tibet Military Command's reserve forces are an example. The militia have adjusted to the cold and thin air environment, and are superior in high-altitude warfare. Their special abilities will greatly help the PLA, Song noted.Reserve anti-aircraft artillery forces in these areas also enhance air defense, Song noted.China's current reserve forces are mainly composed of reserve military officers and soldiers as well as a small number of active-service military personnel. Reserve military officers are selected from eligible veteran officers, local officials, and officers in the people's armed force, militia cadres and related technical personnel.Reserve soldiers are selected from eligible veterans, trained grass-root militias and related local and military specialty personnel.Considering the large number of reserve forces, the military capability will be greatly enhanced once they are fully mobilized, experts said.Currently, the reserve forces are under the dual leadership of military organs and local Party committees.