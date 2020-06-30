Three Gorge reservoir sees increase of inflow due to heavy rain

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows water gushing out from sluiceways of the Three Gorge reservoir on the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province. Due to heavy rain in the upper streams of the Yangtze River, the Three Gorge reservoir has been seeing an increase of inflow recently. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

