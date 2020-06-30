Mainland giant panda delivers second cub in Taipei

A staff member feeds the newborn cub delivered by giant panda Yuan Yuan at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, June 28, 2020. Giant panda Yuan Yuan, one of a panda pair from the Chinese mainland, gave birth to her second cub at Taipei Zoo at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, the city zoo said. The panda pair, who arrived in Taipei in December 2008, had their first cub, a female, on July 6, 2013. (Taipei Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)
