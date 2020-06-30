Farmers celebrate National Paddy Day Festival in Kathmandu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/30 10:29:11

Farmers celebrate the National Paddy Day Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
